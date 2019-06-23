A view of the street sign at the entrance of Soi Ban Bat in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 19, 2019 (issued Jun. 23, 2019). EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Amorn Kuldiloksamphan, a 63-year-old a member of the Ban Bat community, works on crafting an alms bowl at his home inside the Ban Bat community, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 19, 2019 (issued Jun. 23, 2019). EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Mayuree Suesrisom, a 62-year-old a member of the Ban Bat community, works on crafting an alms bowl at her home inside the Ban Bat community, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 19, 2019 (issued Jun. 23, 2019). EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Hirun Suesrisom, a 60-year-old Thai master alms bowls craftsman, holds an alms bowl during an interview at his home in the Ban Bat community of Bangkok, Thailand, Jun.19, 2019 (issued Jun. 23, 2019). EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Nestled among the narrow alleyways and canals of Bangkok’s Old Town is the community of Thailand’s only remaining artisans keeping alive the centuries-old craft of handmade Buddhist monks’ bowls.

Ban Bat (Monk’s Bowl Village) is the only community in the country still hand-making these bowls, which are carried by monks in bright saffron robes around neighborhoods at dawn to collect alms (donations, mostly of food such as rice). It's a Buddhist tradition not only practiced in Thailand but also next door in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.