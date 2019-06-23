Nestled among the narrow alleyways and canals of Bangkok’s Old Town is the community of Thailand’s only remaining artisans keeping alive the centuries-old craft of handmade Buddhist monks’ bowls.
Ban Bat (Monk’s Bowl Village) is the only community in the country still hand-making these bowls, which are carried by monks in bright saffron robes around neighborhoods at dawn to collect alms (donations, mostly of food such as rice). It's a Buddhist tradition not only practiced in Thailand but also next door in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.