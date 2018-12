Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (L) arrives to the political parties meeting for the general election at Royal Thai Army Club in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 07 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's ruling military junta on Tuesday approved lifting the ban on political activities it imposed after taking power in a coup in 2014, paving the way for elections to be held next year.

In an order published in the Royal Gazette, the junta set a 90-day deadline to publish a royal decree tat would formally lift the ban and set a date for the general election.