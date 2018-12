Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (L) arrives to the political parties meeting for the general election at Royal Thai Army Club in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 07 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's ruling military junta on Tuesday approved lifting the ban on political activities it imposed after taking power in a coup in 2014, paving the way for elections to be held next year.

The elections, which have been postponed several times since the coup, are expected to be held on Feb. 24, 2019, although that has not been confirmed.