Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R-front row) greets members of his new cabinet as he arrives for a group photo after an oath-taking ceremony, at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, July 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha (R), gesture after a group photo with his new cabinet members at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, July 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Members of Thailand's new cabinet pose for a group photo after they were royally sworn in, at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, July 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C-front row) poses for a group photo with his new cabinet members after an oath-taking ceremony, at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, July 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand’s new Cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday, transitioning the prime minister’s former military regime to a civilian government almost four months after the general election.

Dressed in official white government uniforms, the new Cabinet members presented themselves at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Bangkok where they took their oaths of office.