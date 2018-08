Visitors enjoy paddle boats as seen the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall in the background at Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Visitors to Dusit zoo on Thursday were sampling some of the park's favored activities, including feeding hungry hippos and paddling across a pond backdropped by the royal Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall, an epa-efe journalist reported.

They were among the last guests to pass through the animal park, however, after the zoo announced on Wednesday that it would be closing its doors for good at the end of the month.