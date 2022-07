Thai opposition leader and Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanan Srikaew (C) speaks during the House of Representatives no-confidence debate at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) arrives for a meeting before the House of Representatives no-confidence debate at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gestures as he speaks during the House of Representatives no-confidence debate at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's prime minister on Saturday survived yet another no-confidence vote in parliament, the fourth since he took office after the March 2019 election.

Prayut Chan-ocha, who is also defense minister, led the 2014 coup d'état and the subsequent military junta before becoming a politician.