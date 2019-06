Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, who led the 2014 coup in Thailand, retained his post of prime minister on Wednesday after getting support from a large coalition of lawmakers in the lower house and all 250 senators, who are handpicked by the military junta.

The incumbent prevailed by 500-244 over Thanathorn Juangroongruankrit, a political newcomer opposed to military rule, after more than 10 hours of debate during a special joint session of the Senate and lower house.