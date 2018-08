Thailand's Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-Cha (C-L) and his wife Naraporn (C-R) stand in front of a large portrait of Thai Queen Sirikit (C) during celebrations to honor the Queen Sirikit's birthday, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (L) and his wife Queen Sirikit (R) preside over a launching ceremony of a new navy coast patrol ship at Thai Royal Navy Dockyard in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 30, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The queen mother of Thailand has been admitted to the Chulalongkorn hospital in Bangkok with the flu, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement on Monday.

Sirikit, who turned 86 on Aug. 12, had fever and cough on Sunday, and her doctors recommended that she be hospitalized, according to the official statement.