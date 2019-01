A Thai pedestrian walks next to used ballot boxes in storage outside a district office in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha casts his ballot during a referendum for the new constitution, at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 7, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand will hold general elections on Mar. 24, the first polls since a coup d'etat in May 2014, the Electoral Commission said on Wednesday.

Commissioner Ittiporn Boonpracong told a press conference that parties must register their candidates for the elections between Feb. 4 and Feb. 8.