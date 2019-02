Supporters of pro-junta political party Palang Pracharath hold election campaign banners, and cheer during the registration of candidates for constituency at Thai-Japanese stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Pheu Thai political party chairwoman Sudarat Keyuraphan (C) and the party's candidates pose for a photograph during the registration of candidates for constituency at Thai-Japanese stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Supporters of Pheu Thai Party (R) and Democrat Party (L) hold electoral banners of their party's Member of Parliament candidates during the registration of candidates for constituency at Thai-Japanese stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Political parties supporters holding election campaign banners attend the registration of candidates for constituency at Thai-Japanese stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The Election Commission of Thailand on Monday began accepting the registration of candidates for the Mar. 24 general election, the first since the 2014 coup.

Election will be held to elect 500 members of the House of Representatives - the lower house. Some 375 of them will be elected directly through constituency elections, while 125 will be elected through party-list proportional representation.