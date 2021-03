A box of vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca is displayed in storage inside a pharmaceutical refrigerator after the cancelation and postponement of the vaccinate event for the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers due to reports of side effect, at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai nurse displays vials of vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca after the cancelation and postponement of the vaccination event for the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers due to reports of side effects at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand postponed its Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout on Friday after a number of European countries suspended theirs over reports of blood clots.

A suspension for two weeks was announced at a press conference in which Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha was expected to get the first dose, followed by ministers. EFE-EPA