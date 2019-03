Thai voters prepare their ballots during the advance voting of the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai voters show their identity cards as they queue up to cast their ballots during advance voting of the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai-Muslim voter casts her ballot during the advance voting of the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thousands of people in Thailand took part in early voting on Sunday a week ahead of general elections which will be the first in the country since the army seized power in a bloodless coup in 2014.

Around two million voters registered to take part in the early voting process ahead of the March 24 general election, 900,000 of them in Bangkok, where they stood in long queues waiting for the polling booths to open.