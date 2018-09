A Thai police officer stands guard next to boxes containing confiscated marijuana prepared for research on cannabis medical use at the Government Pharmaceutical Organization in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

(FILE) - Rudeemat Thongsawas produces medical cannabis extract oil which will be used for cancer treatment at a homemade drug laboratory inside a house of Thai marijuana guru Buntoon Niyamabha in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 14, 2018 (reissued Sep. 25, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai health official displays confiscated marijuana bring prepared for medical research at the Government Pharmaceutical Organization in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand to make medicine out of 100 kilograms of cannabis seized by police

Thai authorities announced on Tuesday that they will use 100 kilograms of cannabis seized by police to develop medicine amid plans by the military government to legalize the drug.

Dr. Sophon Mekthon, chairman of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, said at a press conference that the group had already received the cannabis and approval from the Thai Narcotics Suppression Bureau and the Food and Drug Administration.