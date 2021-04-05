Thailand will prioritize anti-Covid-19 vaccination for Phuket Island residents before the popular tourist destination reopens for foreigners from July.
Thailand to prioritize vaccination in Phuket to reopen tourism
A Thai Buddhist monk receives a blood pressure test next to his fellows during a national inoculation program for Buddhist monks at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 March 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A Thai Buddhist monk has his height measured prior to receiving a shot of vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca during a national inoculation program for Buddhist monks at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 March 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Thai Buddhist monks receive a shot of vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca during a national inoculation program for Buddhist monks at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 March 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
