A Thai woman reads a closed announcement next to a banner reading ''Temporary closed, We apologized for the inconvenience'' after her vaccination appointment is postponed due to a vaccine shortage at a suspended vaccination center in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A photo taken through a plastic sheet shows empty seats for people to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 are seen at a suspended vaccination center in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai woman wearing a face mask looks at a billboard of a COVID-19 vaccination campaign reading ''We will win over COVID-19 together'' at a suspended vaccination center located at a hypermarketr in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT