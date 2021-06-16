Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha on Wednesday announced that within a period of 120 days, the 14-day mandatory quarantine will not be required for travelers vaccinated against Covid-19.
A Thai woman reads a closed announcement next to a banner reading ''Temporary closed, We apologized for the inconvenience'' after her vaccination appointment is postponed due to a vaccine shortage at a suspended vaccination center in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A photo taken through a plastic sheet shows empty seats for people to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 are seen at a suspended vaccination center in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A Thai woman wearing a face mask looks at a billboard of a COVID-19 vaccination campaign reading ''We will win over COVID-19 together'' at a suspended vaccination center located at a hypermarketr in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A Thai man uses his mobile phone after his vaccination appointment is postponed because of the COVID-19 vaccine shortage at a suspended vaccination center in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
