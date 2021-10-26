Thailand to welcome tourists again in bid to revive Covid-battered economy

Bangkok (Thailand), 26/10/2021.- A tuk tuk waits for passengers in between closed stores, at popular tourist destination of Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 October 2021. Thailand is set to reopen the country, on 01 November 2021, to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists from low-risk of coronavirus pandemic countries to visit the kingdom without undergoing quarantine requirements, which is aimed to boost the tourism industry and its economy. (Abierto, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 26/10/2021.- A woman walks past an abandoned street food cart, in front of closed shops at the popular tourist destination of Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 October 2021. Thailand is set to reopen the country, on 01 November 2021, to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists from low-risk of coronavirus pandemic countries to visit the kingdom without undergoing quarantine requirements, which is aimed to boost the tourism industry and its economy. (Abierto, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 26/10/2021.- A hotel staff member in a protective suit sprays disinfectant inside a room at a hotel in popular tourist destination of Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 October 2021. Thailand is set to reopen the country, on 01 November 2021, to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists from low-risk of coronavirus pandemic countries to visit the kingdom without undergoing quarantine requirements, which is aimed to boost the tourism industry and its economy. (Abierto, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Samut Prakan (Thailand), 25/10/2021.- A hotel official wearing a protective suit escorts an international arriving passenger to a 14-day quarantine upon his arrival at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok, Thailand, 25 October 2021. Thailand is set to reopen the country on 01 November 2021 to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists from low-risk of coronavirus pandemic countries to visit the kingdom without undergoing quarantine requirements, which is aimed to boost the tourism industry and its economy. (Abierto, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT