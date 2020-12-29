Bangkok (Thailand), 28/12/2020.- People staying inside social distancing markers offer prayers to a Hindu statue of Ganesh, outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 December 2020. After months of zero reported local COVID-19 infections, Thailand is now tackling an outbreak with its source tracked to a wholesale shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province, which has seen infections reach 43 provinces. The government has prohibited public New Year celebrations and crowded gatherings in order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/12/2020.- People staying inside social distancing markers offer prayers to a Hindu statue of Brahma, outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 December 2020. After months of zero reported local COVID-19 infections, Thailand is now tackling an outbreak with its source tracked to a wholesale shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province, which has seen infections reach 43 provinces. The government has prohibited public New Year celebrations and crowded gatherings in order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

