Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (r.) and his Argentine counterpart, Mauricio Macri (l.) arrive at a summit in Santiago on March 22, 2019, where they will discuss the latest attempt at regional integration, an organization called Prosur. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Colombian President Ivan Duque (l.), Argentine President Mauricio Macri (c.) and Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (r.) sign an agreement for developing an integration project for South America called Prosur, at a summit in Santiago on March 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with the press at a summit in Santiago on March 22, 2019, after signing an agreement for developing an integration project for South America called Prosur. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

The Americas have been the scene of endless attempts at integration, often aborted, however, by some stumbling block or by a nation that won't get along with the others. Prosur is the latest alliance seeking unity.

The following are, in chronological order, the principal Latin American and Caribbean organizations, processes or mechanisms of integration and dialogue in recent history, though they have seldom found the secret of success.