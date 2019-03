Family and friends gather at a mass to honor the victims of a massacre at a school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 March 2019. Ten dead, including five minors, and another 10 injured is the provisional balance of the massacre happened in the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo, considered one of the worst school tragedies in Brazil. The shooting at the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, 60 kilometers from Sao Paulo, was perpetrated by a teenager (Taucci Monteiro, 17) and a 25-year-old man (de Castro), who would be former students and who later committed suicide. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

A young girl cries during a mass to honor the victims of a massacre at a school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 March 2019.

Photograph of a graffiti with the name of the school Raul Brasil on a wall adorned with bouquets of flowers and the names of the victims of a massacre in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 March 2019.

Family and friends gather at a mass to honor the victims of a massacre at a school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 March 2019.

A notebook in which it reads in English 'Can't Run', found in the vehicle used by Guilherme Taucci Monteiro and Luiz Henrique de Castro, believed to be perpetrators of a massacre at a school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 March 2019.