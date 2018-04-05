People carrying union signs and signs with the I Am A Man slogan from the 1968 sanitation workers strike gather for a rally on Beale Street that was part of the observance of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

The observance of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being held at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Young people listen to speakers taking part in the observance of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

People carrying union signs and signs with the I AM A MAN slogan from the 1968 sanitation workers strike gather for a rally on Beale Street that was part of the observance of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

The Stone of Hope at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is seen behind cherry blossoms in bloom in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A few months before he was assassinated on Apr. 4, exactly 50 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had warned in one of his famous speeches that the social struggle in the United States had transformed from a civil rights movement to a human rights one, which had led him to begin an unfinished campaign against poverty to ensure better coexistence and equal opportunities.

King had managed to change the paradigm of segregation in the US with the help of key legislations like the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act, but soon realized that economic exclusion was emerging as the next big issue.