A few months before he was assassinated on Apr. 4, exactly 50 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had warned in one of his famous speeches that the social struggle in the United States had transformed from a civil rights movement to a human rights one, which had led him to begin an unfinished campaign against poverty to ensure better coexistence and equal opportunities.
King had managed to change the paradigm of segregation in the US with the help of key legislations like the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act, but soon realized that economic exclusion was emerging as the next big issue.