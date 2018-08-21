The blood of lambs and cattle ran through the streets of Cairo on Tuesday for this year's Eid al-Adha holiday, the "Feast of the Sacrifice," despite the threat of fines from Egyptian authorities for performing the slaughter in public spaces, as is customary, in addition to the high price of meat.

Authorities in the capital have ordered that the holiday's sacrificial butchering be done in governmental slaughterhouses and warned of fines of 5,000 Egyptian pounds (around $280), but many citizens preferred to avoid added costs amid the country's ongoing economic crisis, which has sharply driven up the prices of basic goods.