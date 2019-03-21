The cultural legacy left behind by the protests and demands of "black power" is the protagonist of "Soul of a Nation", a multidisciplinary exhibition in The Broad of Los Angeles museum, which follows the traces of African-American art between 1963 and 1983.
The Broad, one of the great references of art in the Californian city, presented this ambitious show to the media on Wednesday, which was originally organized by the Tate Modern gallery in London and that will remain open in Los Angeles from Mar. 23 until Sep. 1.