Visitors enter 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983' exhibit during its press preview at The Broad museum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 March 2019. The exhibit features over 60 influential black artists during the civil rights and activist eras of the 60's-80's. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A visitor passes behind the art piece 'Revolutionary Suit' by Jae Jarrell as part of 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983' exhibit during its press preview at The Broad museum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 March 2019. The exhibit features over 60 influential black artists during the civil rights and activist eras of the 60's-80's. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Visitors look at the 'Freedom Now' art piece by Reginald Gammon as part of 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983' exhibit during its press preview at The Broad museum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 March 2019. The exhibit features over 60 influential black artists during the civil rights and activist eras of the 60's-80's. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Visitors wait to enter The Broad museum as 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983' art exhibit has its press preview in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 March 2019. The exhibit features over 60 influential black artists during the civil rights and activist eras of the 60's-80's. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A visitor photographs near the art piece 'The Door (Admissions Office)' by David Hammons as part of 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983' exhibit during its press preview at The Broad museum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 March 2019. The exhibit features over 60 influential black artists during the civil rights and activist eras of the 60's-80's. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A visitor looks at the 'Black Unity' art piece by Elizabeth Catlett as part of 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983' exhibit during its press preview at The Broad museum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 March 2019. The exhibit features over 60 influential black artists during the civil rights and activist eras of the 60's-80's. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

The cultural legacy left behind by the protests and demands of "black power" is the protagonist of "Soul of a Nation", a multidisciplinary exhibition in The Broad of Los Angeles museum, which follows the traces of African-American art between 1963 and 1983.

The Broad, one of the great references of art in the Californian city, presented this ambitious show to the media on Wednesday, which was originally organized by the Tate Modern gallery in London and that will remain open in Los Angeles from Mar. 23 until Sep. 1.