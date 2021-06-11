It's possible that they don't remember her, but all Mexicans at one time or another have seek Laura. Below and to the right, in a little box on their television screens, each morning she translates into sign language the remarks of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and often that is not an easy task.
"Hearing impaired people have to understand that he has a very particular way of talking, slower, more colloquial. We have to transmit that," interpreter Laura Alvarez told EFE on Mexican National Sign Language Day on Thursday.