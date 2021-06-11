Vanessa Gonzalez translates the remarks of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (not shown) into sign language for Mexico's hearing impaired citizens on May 27, 2021, in Mexico City. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Laura Alvarez translates the remarks of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (on monitor) into sign language for Mexico's hearing impaired citizens on May 27, 2021, in Mexico City. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

It's possible that they don't remember her, but all Mexicans at one time or another have seek Laura. Below and to the right, in a little box on their television screens, each morning she translates into sign language the remarks of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and often that is not an easy task.

"Hearing impaired people have to understand that he has a very particular way of talking, slower, more colloquial. We have to transmit that," interpreter Laura Alvarez told EFE on Mexican National Sign Language Day on Thursday.