A pile of trash near the Bourj Hammoud dump in Beirut, August 30, 2022. EFE/Noemí Jabois

A pile of trash near the Bourj Hammoud dump in Beirut, August 30, 2022. EFE/Noemí Jabois

As the first rays of sun rise over Beirut, two children and a man with a red tarpaulin in tow descend a dusty path into one of the Lebanese capital’s main landfill sites.