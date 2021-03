The so-called 'Cholo Christ' - Mario Valencia - passes out flyers and other material from his congressional election campaign, in Lima, Peru, 25 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

The so-called 'Cholo Christ' - Mario Valencia - poses for photos at his home during his congressional election campaign, in Lima, Peru, 25 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

The so-called 'Cholo Christ' - Mario Valencia - poses for photos at his home during his congressional election campaign, in Lima, Peru, 25 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

The so-called 'Cholo Christ' - Mario Valencia - holds a flyer from his congressional election campaign, in Lima, Peru, 25 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

It's Holy Week and religious fervor is boiling within Peru's "Cholo Christ," who has decided not to endure Jesus' suffering on the cross for another year.

This year will be special because Peru's most popular Christ-like figure has made the leap into politics and is immersed in the ongoing election campaign.