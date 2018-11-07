A handful of nostalgics from the Communist Party of Belarus, formerly part of the Soviet Union, gathered on Wednesday to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the so-called Great October Socialist Revolution of 1917, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.
The Soviet Revolution, a virtually bloodless coup d'état led by Vladimir Lenin and the Bolsheviks, paved the way for the much larger Russian Revolution on Nov. 7, 1917, which marked the beginning of a civil war (1917-1922) and the creation of the Soviet Union.