epa07147952 Members of the Belarusian Communist party with Stalin's and Lenin's portraits, flags and banners attend a rally in Independence square to mark the 101st anniversary of the so-called 'Great October Socialist Revolution' in 1917, in Minsk, Belarus, 07 November 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

epa07147943 A member of the Belarusian Communist party pays tribute at the Lenin monument during a rally in Independence square to mark the 101st anniversary of the so-called 'Great October Socialist Revolution' in 1917, in Minsk, Belarus, 07 November 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

epa07147948 Members of the Belarusian Communist party lay flowers at the Lenin monument during a rally in Independence square to mark the 101st anniversary of the so-called 'Great October Socialist Revolution' in 1917, in Minsk, Belarus, 07 November 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A handful of nostalgics from the Communist Party of Belarus, formerly part of the Soviet Union, gathered on Wednesday to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the so-called Great October Socialist Revolution of 1917, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The Soviet Revolution, a virtually bloodless coup d'état led by Vladimir Lenin and the Bolsheviks, paved the way for the much larger Russian Revolution on Nov. 7, 1917, which marked the beginning of a civil war (1917-1922) and the creation of the Soviet Union.