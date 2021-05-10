Carolina Elías (R), president of Domestic workers association SEDOAC and Janina Flores (L), a member of the association in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2021. EFE/Luis Ángel Reglero

Many Latin American immigrants in Spain find that domestic work is one of the few employment opportunities on offer, but this insecure sector has become even more precarious during the pandemic, prompting workers to push for fairer conditions.