An eclectic mix of fantasy, fairy-tale magic and surrealism come together in the southern Vietnamese city of Da Lat’s so-called “crazy house,” a baffling building that was designed by the daughter of a Communist bigwig with a self-professed admiration for Spanish modernist architect Antoni Gaudi.

Inspired by the shape of a large Banyan tree – also known as a strangler fig – the complex is filled with phantasmagoric grottoes, elaborate bridges, metallic spider webs, mysterious mushrooms and depictions of all sorts of animals.