European Commissioner for Security Union, British, Sir Julian King and EU Commissioner for migration and home affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos (not pictured) give a press conference on the 16th Security Union Progress report in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission on Wednesday called for urgent action in the wake of a spike in cyberattacks and urged member states to adopt measures to strengthen cybersecurity across the bloc, according to a report by the executive cabinet.

The report published by the EC, "A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for decisive action on security priorities", outlines the measures that would need to be put into place by the 28 member states to ensure the formation of a Security Union.