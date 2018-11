European Union Council President Donald Tusk gives a press conference at the end of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Union and the Group of Seven countries consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States have on Friday called on Russia to release the Ukrainian mariners and ships it captured after an armed dispute in the Black Sea.

The G7 countries and the EU also called on Russia to stop preventing legal passage through the Kerch Strait.