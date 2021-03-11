Neither the gigantic tsunami of 2011, nor the radioactive leakage from the Fukushima nuclear power plant have been able to stop the local surfers, who have returned to ride the waves on their beaches leaving behind collective trauma.
The fearless surfers of Fukushima
Tsunami survivor and professional surfer Hiroshi Sato at the Kitaizumi beach close to Fukushima, Minamisoma, Japan,11 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Hermosín
