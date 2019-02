A group photo of Spanish and Indonesian pelotari players in after a game, in the recreational zone at Ancol beach in the Indonesian capital in the late 1970s. EPA-EFE/HNADOUT FROM OLAECHEA

Spanish pelotari Juan Olaechea receives a prize at the recreational zone in Ancol beach in the Indonesian capital. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT FROM OLAECHEA

Spanish pelotari Juan Olaechea and one of his Indonesian proteges, Erwin Noord, pose at a commercial center with a picture of a group photo of Spanish and Indonesian players from the 1970s. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Perez-Solero

Pelota, one of the most popular sports in the Basque country, is relatively unknown in Indonesia now but its popularity was at its peak in the Asian country four decades ago.

A Spanish entrepreneurial initiative in the 70s and the 80s had brought into Indonesia the spectacular Cesta Punta or Jai Alai, a sport that involved hitting balls against a walled space - known as fronton - with a hand-held device like a racquet.