French President Emmanuel Macron (C), French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (2-L), French Minister for Solidarity and Health Agnes Buzyn (L), French Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy (2-R) and French Minister of Labour Muriel Penicaud (R) meet with representatives of trade unions, employers' organisations and local elected officials at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Dec 10, 2018. The meeting takes place after a third violent weekend of the 'Yellow Vests' anti-government protest in France. Macron will address the nation later the same evening. EPA-EFE (FILE) /YOAN VALAT/ POOL

File image shows self proclaimed Yellow Vests spokesperson Jacline Mouraud speaking to the media in front of the National Assembly in Paris, France, Dec 7, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/YOAN VALAT

File image shows a vandalized statue of Marianne, a symbol in France, seen inside the Arc de Triomphe, as protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) entered the Arc de Triomphe monument during clashes with riot police as part of a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec.1, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ETIENNE LAURENT

File image shows French activist and one of the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement leaders, Eric Drouet, attending the 'Act XII' demonstration (the 12th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, 02 February 2019. EPA-EFE (FILE)/YOAN VALAT

File image shows a protester wearing a yellow vest (gilets jaunes) waving a French flag during clashes with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe as part of a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec.1, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/YOAN VALAT

File image shows activist Jerome Rodrigues, leader of the Yellow Vest movement, filming a march during the 'Acte VIII' demonstration (the 8th Saturday national protest) in Paris, France, Jan. 5, 2019 . According to media reports, Rodrigues was wounded by an alleged shot in the eye during clashes with riot police at the Place de la Bastille in Paris on Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE (FILE)/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A T-shirt slogan reading 'France in Anger' as protesters from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement take part in the demonstration in Sanremo, Italy, Feb. 8, 2019. The so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) is a grassroots protest movement with supporters from a wide span of the political spectrum, that originally started with protest across France in late 2018 against high fuel prices. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

The latest tense episode of the popular revolt known in France as the gilets jaunes, or Yellow Vests, which lacks any official leadership took place this week after one of its most prominent figures, the French-Portuguese Jérôme Rodrigues, apparently announced he was abandoning the front line only to later retract his decision.

Just like Saturn, the Roman god of time who devoured his children fearing they would dethrone him, the French protest movement has relentlessly digested whichever of its scions that, for whatever circumstances, have dared raise their heads above the parapet.