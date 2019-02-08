The latest tense episode of the popular revolt known in France as the gilets jaunes, or Yellow Vests, which lacks any official leadership took place this week after one of its most prominent figures, the French-Portuguese Jérôme Rodrigues, apparently announced he was abandoning the front line only to later retract his decision.
Just like Saturn, the Roman god of time who devoured his children fearing they would dethrone him, the French protest movement has relentlessly digested whichever of its scions that, for whatever circumstances, have dared raise their heads above the parapet.