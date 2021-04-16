Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride along the Long Walk transporting three guns as preparations take place ahead of Britain's Prince Philip's funeral ceremony outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 15 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

People stand outside Buckingham Palace following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in London, Britain, 15 April 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died on 09 April 2021 aged 99. The Buckingham Palace announced his funeral ceremony to take place next in Windsor on 17 April. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA