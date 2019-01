Presiding Judge Cuno Tarfusser enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER DEJONG

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER DEJONG

The International Criminal Court on Tuesday absolved a former Ivory Coast president and an ex-minister of crimes against humanity charges and ordered their immediate release.

Laurent Gbagbo has been held in custody at The Hague since 2011 along with his former youth minister Charles Blé Goudé accused by prosecutors of four counts of crimes against humanity, including rape and murder, allegedly carried out in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2010 elections in the Ivory Coast.