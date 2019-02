Stephen Biegun, the U.S. envoy for North Korea, leaves South Korea through Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A video grab shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) exchange glances during the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Two negotiators who met barely one month ago have been tasked with handling preparations and setting the agenda for the second summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea, which started on Wednesday.

These two officials, from North Korea and the United States respectively, have worked hard behind the scenes to make the second encounter between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Hanoi possible.