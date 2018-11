MICHOACAN (MEXICO). Courtesy photograph of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and taken on Nov. 25, 2018. Fleeing the frosts of Canada and the United States, monarch butterflies each year travel 4,200 km (some 2,600 mi.) to reach the forests of Mexico, pollinating millions of flowers along the way. EPA/EFE/Enrique Corte/WWF/

Once they arrive in the sanctuaries of the states of Mexico and Michoacan, the forests return the favor by sheltering them throughout the winter, when tourists flock to the area to observe the monarchs.