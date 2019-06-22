Trapped in a deadly war for decades, Afghans now see a glimmer of hope for lasting peace in the ongoing talks between the United States and the Taliban, but the growing threat of the Islamic State terror organization in the country has raised fresh concerns that conflict could continue to blight the nation in spite of a deal.

Having first emerged in Afghanistan with just a couple of hundred fighters to its name, the IS has in the intervening years managed to resist thousands of airstrikes and military offensives conducted by the US and Afghan special forces, according to the US military.