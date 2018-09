Dutch Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte with the special case in the Second Chamber at the Binnenhof in The Hague, The Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

(L-R) Dutch Prince Constantijn, Princess Laurentien, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Palace Noordeinde in The Hague, The Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive at the Ridderzaal in The Hague, The Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFEPATRICK VAN KATWIJK

Royal pageantry, with all its regalia, pomp and ceremony, was on display in the Dutch city of the Hague on Tuesday as the Netherlands observed its annual Prince's Day which marks the re-opening of Parliament following the summer recess.

The Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived at the Ridderzaal building – where the monarch delivered an opening speech – in an ornate, horse-drawn carriage as onlookers peered down from windows above the square.