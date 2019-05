Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, talks to a reporter during an interview at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a 40-year-old up-and-comer in Thai politics, is the most prominent face of the anti-military movement, is defiant in the face of a slew of legal challenges.

The media entrepreneur is the leader of the newly-formed Anakot Mai or "Future Forward Party", which secured the third highest number of votes in elections held on Mar. 24, the first since the coup in 2014, as well as 81 out of 500 seats in the lower house of parliament.