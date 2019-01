A bird flies near the Malaysian National Palace (Istana Negara) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 January 2019. Malaysia's Conference of Rulers will meet at the Palace on 24 January 2019 to decide which of the country's nine sultans will become its next head of state, known as Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysian King), for the next five years. The new King is expected to be installed on 31 January. The move comes after the abdication of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan on 06 January 2019 as the country's 15th Agong, or Supreme Ruler, after just two years on the throne. The appointment of the king is rotated among nine of Malaysia's 13 states that have hereditary royal rulers. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian honor guards stand in line before the official welcoming ceremony of the new Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V at Parliament Square, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 13 December 2016. Malaysia's Conference of Rulers will meet at the Malaysian National Palace on 24 January 2019 to decide which of the country's nine sultans will become its next head of state, known as Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysian King), for the next five years. The new King is expected to be installed on 31 January. The move comes after the abdication of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan on 06 January 2019 as the country's 15th Agong, or Supreme Ruler, after just two years on the throne. The appointment of the king is rotated among nine of Malaysia's 13 states that have hereditary royal rulers. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL