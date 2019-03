The British House of Commons at Westminster, central London, Britain, 29 March 2019. EU EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pro-Brexit protesters gather outside of the Parliament for Nigel Farage's 'March to Leave' in London, Britain, 29 March 2019.

British Prime Minister Theresa May in the British House of Commons at Westminster, central London, Britain, 29 March 2019.

Parliament Speaker John Bercow making a point after the vote in the British House of Commons at Westminster, central London, Britain, 29 March 2019.

On the day the United Kingdom was originally due to leave the European Union, Parliament rejected a withdrawal agreement for the third time.

"So the noes have it, the noes have it," Speaker John Bercow bellowed as politicians cheered and applauded in the House of Commons.