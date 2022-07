Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL/FILE

The number of people Myanmar’s military junta has killed is likely a lot higher than official records suggest, according to a rights organization that documents deaths at the hand of the February 2021 coup makers.