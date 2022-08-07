The parkour environmentalists who turn off shop lights in Paris

Kevin Ha, from the 'On The Spot' parkour team, poses for a photograph in Paris, France, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Activists from the 'On The Spot' parkour team climb up a building to turn off the lights of a shop in Paris, France, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

An activist from the 'On The Spot' parkour team climbs up a building to turn off the lights of a shop in Paris, France, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

An activist from the 'On The Spot' parkour team jumps to turn off the lights of a shop in Paris, France, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA