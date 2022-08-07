When night falls in Paris, Kevin Ha and his friends jump, climb and swing along the façades of the French capital's main shops for fun, but not only.
The parkour environmentalists who turn off shop lights in Paris
Kevin Ha, from the 'On The Spot' parkour team, poses for a photograph in Paris, France, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA
Activists from the 'On The Spot' parkour team climb up a building to turn off the lights of a shop in Paris, France, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA
An activist from the 'On The Spot' parkour team climbs up a building to turn off the lights of a shop in Paris, France, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA
An activist from the 'On The Spot' parkour team jumps to turn off the lights of a shop in Paris, France, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA
An activist from the 'On The Spot' parkour team climbs a wall to turn off the lights of a shop in Paris, France, 06 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA