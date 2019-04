Peruvian Antonio Arellano also known as "the pope's cobbler," in Rome, Italy, Apr 26 2019. EFE-EPA/Jorge Ortiz

In one of the cobbled alleyways of the Roman neighborhood of Borgo, a stone's throw from the Vatican, sits an unassuming workshop owned by Peruvian Antonio Arellano also known as "the pope's cobbler," who has has penned his memoirs in a soon to be published book.

"He is a wonderful person," Antonio told Efe pointing to a photograph hanging in his store where he appears sitting a few months ago with the elderly Pope Ratzinger.