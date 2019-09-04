Under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines is preparing on all fronts to crush the communist insurgency that has been waging small-scale warfare against the government for half a century, making the conflict one of the longest and deadliest in Asia.
The offensive includes measures on the military front, with reinforcement of troops in the areas where the insurgent group is present; in the economic sector – by cutting off its suspected sources of funding – and the social sphere, with a contentious campaign seeking to criminalize left-wing activism that has been lambasted by human rights groups. EFE-EPA