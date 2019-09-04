A fighter of the New People's Army-Melito Glor Command (NPA-MGC) smokes a cigarette at an undisclosed location in the mountains of the Sierra Madre, Philippines, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Jaime 'Ka Diego' Padilla (C), spokesperson of the Melito Glor Command of the New People's Army (NPA) raises his fist along side his comrades during their 50th founding anniversary celebration at an undisclosed location in the mountains of Sierra Madre, Philippines, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines is preparing on all fronts to crush the communist insurgency that has been waging small-scale warfare against the government for half a century, making the conflict one of the longest and deadliest in Asia.

The offensive includes measures on the military front, with reinforcement of troops in the areas where the insurgent group is present; in the economic sector – by cutting off its suspected sources of funding – and the social sphere, with a contentious campaign seeking to criminalize left-wing activism that has been lambasted by human rights groups. EFE-EPA