People participate in a demonstration supporting the "no" vote in the Sept. 4, 2022, referendum on whether or not to accept the new constitutional draft, in July 26, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. EFE/Alberto Valdes

The multinational character of the state, the elimination of the Senate, the character of the justice system, the greater presence of the state in people's daily lives and freely available abortion are some of the elements of the new constitutional draft that are creating the most uncertainty among Chileans, according to those who are pushing for rejection of the document drafted by 154 democratically elected officials.

Most Chileans support the option of rejecting the new charter, according to recent voter surveys, but that trend is declining while the "yes" option to accept it is gaining ground among a large number of the country's undecided voters.