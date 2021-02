A soldier at the Line of Control - the de facto border between Pakistan and India in Kashmir - at Shaheen Top, Pakistan, Feb. 05, 2021. EFE/JAIME LEON

Sounds of gunfire and mortar bursts are a part of the "routine" life of Shabbir Ahmad, a Pakistani living near the de facto border between Pakistan and India in the disputed Kashmir region, an area where dozens of people die each year in attacks between the two countries.

The relationship between the two nuclear powers is one of continuous tension, with regular clashes along the so-called Line of Control (LoC) that separates the two countries in the Himalayan region.