As the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Rwanda's second president approaches, the East African nation commemorates what followed after the president's death in 1994; one of the worst genocides of modern times.
The killing of Juvenal Habyarimana, the East African country's longest-serving president, preceded a spate of mass killings in Rwanda in which 800,000 to 1,000,000 people – mostly minority ethnic Tutsi at the hands of the biggest ethnic group, the Hutu – died over the course of roughly 100 days.