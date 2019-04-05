The skulls of those who were killed as they sought refuge inside the church are laid out in a glass case, as a memorial to the victims of the 1994 genocide in the church that was the scene of a mass killing, in Nyamata, Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The clothes of those who were killed are placed on pews, as holes caused by shrapnels from grenades thrown are seen on the roof of a church where people sought refuge inside and were killed, at a memorial to the victims of the 1994 genocide, in Nyamata, Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Photographs of those who were killed as they sought refuge inside the church are displayed on the wall with the title that reads 'Genocide against Tutsi', as a memorial to the victims of the 1994 genocide in the church that was the scene of a mass killing, in Ntarama, Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

As the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Rwanda's second president approaches, the East African nation commemorates what followed after the president's death in 1994; one of the worst genocides of modern times.

The killing of Juvenal Habyarimana, the East African country's longest-serving president, preceded a spate of mass killings in Rwanda in which 800,000 to 1,000,000 people – mostly minority ethnic Tutsi at the hands of the biggest ethnic group, the Hutu – died over the course of roughly 100 days.