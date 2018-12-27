The King of Saudi Arabia, who is also the prime minister at the same time, reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday, appointing a new foreign minister less than three months after an international crisis was unleashed by the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the country's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, who was finance minister until 2016, was chosen by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as the new minister of foreign affairs, replacing Adel Al-Jubeir who was demoted to the post of minister of state for foreign affairs, according to a royal decree.